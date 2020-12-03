Ajax defender Perr Schuurs has responded to the speculation linking him with a potential move to Anfield.





The 21-year-old centre-back continues to be linked with the Reds and after another impressive against Liverpool earlier in the week, he was asked what he thought about the rumours that we were considering making a move for him.

He responded: “I hear and read it too. It’s my first season as a basic player at Ajax. I want to play here for a few more seasons and win prizes. I’m not really working on that yet.”

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Meanwhile, reports originating from Germany claim that Schalke have reduced the asking price for their centre-back Ozan Kabak from £36.1million to £22.6million. The 20-year-old is one of more than a dozen centre-backs who continues to be linked with the Reds.

KOPTALK sources claim that the 3 centre-backs at the top of manager Jürgen Klopp’s list that are under consideration are Dayot Upamecano, Ben White and Perr Schuurs. From what we understand and as things currently stand, Upamecano is top of the list because White’s valuation is seen as excessive. If that valuation changes, then of course, he could go straight back to the top of the list again. There have also been some concerns about some aspects of his game but he does appear to be improving this season.





Perr Shuurs is definitely attracting a lot of internal praise from the boss and his scouts. While he may not be brought in ahead of the likes of someone like Upamecano or White, we think he will remain of interest as he can only get better as he matures. He ticks all the boxes in terms of what Klopp likes in a youngster.

It may be worth pointing out to you that chatter coming out of the club over the last few days is now starting to suggest that the club will try and bring a centre-back in during the January window, despite club insiders suggesting that was unlikely. However, the club wants to stick to its original plans of bringing in their ‘primary’ target in the summer which has been planned for some time. If that’s the case, the options would be to try and bring such a deal forward or look for more of a squad addition in January ahead of the ‘bigger’ deal in the summer.

We discuss the centre-back situation in almost every KopTalk Podcast episode. New episodes are published throughout the week. Subscribe free or play the latest episode below in your browser.

We’ve been providing LFC news online for 22 years. We need your help. Can you support our end-of-year Go Fund Me or consider becoming a member? We wouldn’t ask for your support if we didn’t need it. KopTalk is reader supported. Without your support, we wouldn’t be here. YNWA.