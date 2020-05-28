Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella has reportedly passed a medical with French outfit Nantes.





It was recently reported that the 23-year-old Spaniard had agreed a 3-year contract with Nantes having rejected an opportunity to extend his stay with Liverpool. Despite being offered a 5-year contract, the player has decided it’s time for a new challenge elsewhere.

If the latest reports are true, the news will come as a blow for Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers as they were hoping to persuade the defensive midfielder to make the switch north of the border.

With football suspended and most countries still locked down, you have to wonder if a medical, which is said to have taken place in France, has actually happened.

Although out of contract at the end of June, Liverpool have the opportunity to retain him until the English football season concludes. We expect that the Premier League will kick-off again over the last weekend of June providing there’s no setbacks.