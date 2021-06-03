Ousmane Dembélé has responded to the ongoing speculation about his future by saying that he hopes to stay at the Nou Camp, despite so far having failed to ink a new contract with Barcelona.





The 24-year-old’s contract expires in 2022 and as there’s been no extension, speculation is rumbling on about where he could possibly move to. One destination that continues to be mooted is Anfield. The Reds have been linked with Dembélé for donkey’s years and we know the boss is an admirer. If Dembélé does run his contract down further, we’d be very surprised if we didn’t have a sniff.

Commenting on his situation, Dembélé said: “I hope to stay at Barca but I don’t know. There’s no rush. I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“Right now, I am completely focused on the Euros with France.”

Other similar quotes attributed to the player this week, have him saying: “I don’t know, we’ll see. We’ll meet with the Barcelona management.

“I’m not in a hurry, neither are they, we’ll see what happens. First, I’m fully focused on the European Championships, then I’ll go on vacation. It’s been a long season.”

Liverpool are currently said to be looking for a hitman and a midfielder having already secured the signing of defender Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig.

