Norwich City have rejected a £10million transfer bid from Liverpool for Jamal Lewis.





Liverpool’s offer falls well short of Norwich’s £20million valuation of the 22-year-old left-back who Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp wants bringing in to provide cover for Andy Robertson.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

The Reds are believed to have offered £8million upfront with a further £2million in possible add-ons. A decent sell-on clause was also included by Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards. The offer, however, was rejected by his counterpart at Carrow Road.

Liverpool must now decide whether or not to return with an improved offer for Lewis who is desperate to make the switch to Anfield.