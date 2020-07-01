New Willian approach – Ryan Fraser offered to Liverpool

The agents that represent Willian and Ryan Fraser have made fresh approaches to Liverpool to see if Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp would be interested in adding their clients to his squad.





Both players are available on free transfers and both have been previously linked with Liverpool.

Club officials denied in December 2019 that the club would be making a move for the 26-year-old Fraser during the January transfer window following suggestions that he was under consideration again, but at the time, they added that Fraser could possibly win a summer move to Anfield if he raised his game.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

In relation to a possible January 2020 move, a club source told KOPTALK: “No. Definitely not. He has been looked at but he’s not marked for a January attempt.”

Asked if the winger could be considered in the summer and the source added: “That’s not something that I can answer.

“If he rediscovers the form that he showed last season, then possibly, but as things stand he is not being discussed.”

Willian (31) has been linked with Liverpool more recently. Back in April it was claimed that there had been contact between the Willian camp and Liverpool representatives but that the Reds appeared reluctant to make an offer. Rumours at the time claimed that the personal demands were deemed “unrealistic”. However, information supplied to KOPTALK overnight suggests that the Sports Invest agency that represents Willian (and former Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho) have held further discussions with the Reds. This could, of course, just be a follow-up.

This article continues for VIP members.

The KopTalk editor will also discuss this on the KopTalk podcast (free) later today.