New Timo Werner release clause date – Klopp wants meeting

Reports originating from Germany today claim that Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp wants a personal meeting with Timo Werner to discuss a potential transfer to Anfield.





As a result of the suspension of football and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, credible news concerning the Leipzig hitman’s future had all but dried up. This had left us wondering for weeks as to what would happen with regards the player’s contract release clause that needed to be triggered by the end of April for clubs to take advantage of an attractive £51million transfer fee.

The latest claims suggest that Werner’s release clause in his contract will now expire on June 15th. It is the first time that we have seen that date mooted with it widely being accepted that the clause was due to expire at the end of April.

Because we believed the clause would expire in a fortnight, we had been closely monitoring things to see if anyone was going to step up, nobody has and this new date now makes complete sense as to why there has been no urgency from Anfield to start making some formal moves.

If you believe the latest claims, Klopp now wants a one-to-one with Werner when social distancing restrictions are removed. Until then, the only kind of meetings that can take place will be virtual ones.

