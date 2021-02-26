Nasser Larguet hopes Mo Salah will sign for Bayern Munich

Interim Marseille boss Nasser Larguet says he hopes Mo Salah will leave Liverpool and sign for Bayern Munich.





The 62-year-old Moroccan was speaking on Egypt’s OnTime Sports when he also explained why he thinks Liverpool have been underperforming.

Larguet said: “Salah is currently one of the best players in the world. I hope he will join Bayern Munich because they have several stars who can help him.

“I love Liverpool very much and I am sad for their recent poor results.

“I think that not recruiting last summer affected the team.”

Salah continues to be linked with a possible Anfield exit but a dream move to Real Madrid or even a move to Barcelona, who would be considered his second choice if offered the chance to move to La Liga, may not be in the offing as both clubs are struggling financially. The player and his representative know this and are keeping their options open by even suggesting that he could extend his stay with the Reds.

Under contract until 2023, Salah turns 29 in June.