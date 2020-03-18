Naby Keita linked with Liverpool exit

Reports originating from Germany claim that RB Leipzig are interested in re-signing Naby Keita.

Question marks remain over the 25-year-old’s head and there have been a few whispers of late within the club that he could be sold in the summer so today’s claims will add fuel to those.





Keita is rumoured to be unsettled on Merseyside but publicly both the player and manager insist everything is fine.

However, although it sounds like Leipzig would like to take him back, the player’s salary could prevent a deal from happening. He currently earns around £11million at Liverpool and such money would be completely out of reach for his previous employers.

Signed from Leipzig in August 2017, Keita has failed to make a significant impact at Anfield and has struggled with various injury problems. Despite the frustration, club officials claim that Klopp still has faith in him but we’re not convinced that that’s the case.

Keita, who is under contract until 2023, is managed by arena11 sports group who also represent Sadio Mane and Dejan Lovren.