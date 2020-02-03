Mourinho and Guardiola: Liverpool are Champions!

José Mourinho and Pep Guardiola believe there’s no stopping Liverpool and that the Reds will soon be confirmed Premier League champions.

The Reds went 22 points clear on Saturday following their 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield and although many fans, including ourselves, are refusing to celebrate [publicly], the opinion of the Tottenham and Manchester City managers is that the trophy may as well be handed over now.





Speaking after Tottenham’s 2-0 win over City yesterday, the [not so] Special One said: “It was a good weekend, we got two points to Arsenal, to Chelsea, to Leicester, to Wolves, we didn’t lose points to Sheffield, it is good for us.

“Obviously, against the champions, still the champions .. a fantastic team, even if they are going to lose the title.”

In Guardiola’s post-match interview, he added: “We are far away. Liverpool are unstoppable with a lot of points.

“We drop points in games that are quite similar today, even when we play at Anfield.

“Now we target other competitions and to qualify for the Champions League next season.

“Two seasons ago we had 100 points, 19 clear of United and Mourinho, and I don’t know how many from Liverpool.

“In that period Liverpool were strong, they’re stronger right now.”