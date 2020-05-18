Mo Salah’s agent denies Real Madrid transfer claim

Mo Salah’s agent Ramy Abass Issa has denied that his client told Egypt assistant manager Hany Ramzy that he had turned down an offer from Real Madrid to join them.

Ramzy claims the Liverpool ace told him in 2018 that the Spanish giants had made an offer in 2018 only for it to be rejected. Ramzy has been quoted as saying: “When I was working with Hector Cuper, we had a training camp in Switzerland.

“I was talking to Salah and he told me that Real Madrid had sent him an offer.

“The offer was really good, but Salah discussed it with me and Mr Cuper and he decided to stay with Liverpool because he was comfortable there.”

Salah’s agent has responded by denying that such a conversation took place but he doesn’t comment as to whether or not the Spanish giants made contact with him about a potential move.

He said: “Mohamed never discussed any career plans with any ex coach.”

