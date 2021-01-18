Mo Salah: “It’s in the club’s hands”

Liverpool ace Mo Salah has responded to speculation about his future by saying that it’s up to the club as to what happens next in his career – if anything.





The 28-year-old Egyptian sparked speculation that he may be trying to engineer a transfer to Spain when he recently flirted with Real Madrid and Barcelona during an exclusive sit-down interview that he granted the Spanish media. In a new interview, Salah was asked by the Norwegian broadcaster TV2 to clarify what the future holds for him.

Salah said: “I don’t know. If you ask me, I say I want to stay here as long as I can, but as I’ve said before, it’s in the club’s hands.

“I’m always going to give 100 percent until the last minute I’m at this club and I want to win as many trophies as I can. And I want to give 100 percent to the people, who show me love all the time.”

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

On Liverpool’s current form, he added: “We started the season really well. It’s happened to every team and that’s why it’s so smooth. Unfortunately, we haven’t done enough to win the last few games, but we can do better. We just have to take a few steps back and play our game, that’s it.

“Of course, it’s affected us (injuries) in one way or another, but the players who play in that position always do their best.

“We’ve lost some top players like Virg and Joe, and Diogo Jota was also injured. The situation would have been better if we had all available, but we are not complaining since we have young players who have done very well and who are doing their best.

“Yes, we have had injuries, but we have to deal with the situation and continue. It is that, and not complaining, that will make us masters.”