Mo Salah exit rumours – LATEST

Sky Sports Italy journalist Angelo Mangiante claims Real Madrid will make an attempt to recruit Liverpool ace Mo Salah in the summer.





The Egyptian ace has been the subject of significant transfer speculation recently following an interview that he gave in which he flirted with the Spanish giants along with their rivals Barcelona. Various journalists are now stating that Real Madrid will respond to Salah by making an approach in the summer.

Now that we’re back in the office after gaining a few pounds over the Christmas period, we’re now highlighting various claims that you may have missed while kicked back over the last couple of weeks. These claims from Mangiante surfaced over the weekend but there has been a lot of similar chatter that you may have missed.

Mangiante posted on social media: “Real Madrid are strongly interested in Salah. He is the big target for next summer.”

He also included an old photograph of himself alongside Salah from his Roma days which sceptics may suggest he included to try and give weight to his claims, therefore trying to imply that he’s close to the player and ongoing developments that may be happening behind the scenes.

Our opinions on the situation haven’t changed since we posted an editorial on KopTalk on 21st December which detailed our thoughts about Salah and his possible intentions.

Meanwhile, La Liga TV pundit Kevin Campbell believes Salah would be a perfect signing for Real Madrid. He said: “I could see him Salah fitting in perfectly at Real Madrid.

“Barcelona are in a transition period and while they may need to invest if Messi goes, I think Real Madrid are a lot more likely a destination than Barcelona right now.

“They have more of a complete squad and of course they are the current La Liga champions. You know what that club brings, it is a powerhouse.”

Reports in Spain claim that Barcelona will challenge Real Madrid for Salah’s signature if Lionel Messi leaves the club at the end of the season once his contract expires.

