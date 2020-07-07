Milot Rashica is a player that we’ve advised you keep an eye on for a while. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been under observation by Liverpool scouts and their ongoing reports have been finding their way back to Jürgen Klopp’s desk on a frequent basis.





We have had no doubts that Rashica has been under consideration, but that was because he could have been available for a very attractive fee this summer. Had Werder Bremen been relegated from the Bundesliga, Rashica would have been available for £13million due to an escape clause in his contract. However, the German outfit have secured their Bundesliga status following a 2-2 aggregate draw with second-tier FC Heidenheim in a promotion/relegation play-off. Bremen avoided the drop thanks to away goals over the two-legged affair.

In the first leg of the promotion-relegation play-off the game ended 0-0. In the second leg, Bremen twice took the lead before holding on for a draw which secured their status. Subsequently, Rashica’s escape clause no longer applies and interested clubs would now have to meet a release clause which is believed to be £33million.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

The Kosovo international is still expected to leave in the summer and Bremen are unlikely to stand in his way.

Speaking recently, sporting director Frank Baumann said: “He is very interested in saying goodbye here and the Werder fans have positive memories of him.

“Milot has aroused the interest of other clubs through his performances, which he has shown for a long time.

“Basically, it is absolutely okay that he also wants to take the next step at some point.

“If a competitor has a specific interest, we have to sit down and find a solution.”

Due to change in the player’s valuation, we would now expect Liverpool’s interest in Rashica to end.