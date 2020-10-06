Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has joined Porto on a season-long loan.

It had appeared that the 24-year-old would be staying at Liverpool after failing to secure a move yesterday but some European leagues are still able to do business which enabled Porto to swoop today.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Anfield officials had insisted that the player wouldn’t be allowed to move yesterday in the hope of securing a transfer fee for the Serbian but nobody stepped forward with the cash. However, a decision was made today to let him leave following this new approach.

Grujic signed a 5-year deal with Liverpool in January 2016 after a £5.1million deal was agreed with Red Star Belgrade.

There is no obligation on Porto to make the deal permanent once the loan concludes.