Mané wants Liverpool exit due to Klopp comments – CLAIMS

Well this is a bizarre one. Reports originating from France today claim that Sadio Mané wants to leave Liverpool because of Jürgen Klopp’s public praise of Virgil van Dijk after the Dutchman missed out on the Ballon d’Or award back in December.





Mané, who is desperate to win the award, apparently feels he wasn’t given enough credit for his performances for Liverpool and the manager’s praise of Van Dijk last year was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Although Lionel Messi won the award, many felt that runner-up Van Dijk should have been handed it and that was a feeling shared by Jürgen Klopp.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

At the time, the boss said: “Last season I cannot remember a more impressive season from a defender ever. Honestly. So it would have been right if Virg won it.”

The original report by France Football doesn’t actually state that Mané wants to leave Anfield because of Klopp’s comments but this hasn’t stopped other outlets from twisting things and spinning it to read that way.

There are suggestions that for Mané to improve on his 4th place finish in the awards that he would have to leave Liverpool and make that speculated switch to Real Madrid. That suggestion, however, is nonsense according to Liverpool legend John Aldridge who recently said: “Mane can win the Ballon d’Or as he’s a great player. He has as much chance winning it while at Liverpool than anywhere else.”

Liberia’s George Weah is the only African player to have won the Ballon d’Or back in 1995.