Loic Bade speculation rumbles on

Liverpool continue to be linked with Lens defender Loic Bade.





The 20-year-old centre-back has been attracting interest from a number of clubs recently including ourselves, Leeds United, Borussia Monchengladbach and AC Milan. Despite only having signed for Lens during the summer on a free transfer from Le Havre, there are suggestions that his club could cash in if someone steps up with a decent offer and the media feel that Liverpool may just do that.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp would like to strengthen his defensive options but has admitted that the possibility of doing so looks unlikely during the January transfer window. KOPTALK sources, however, insist that the club are trying to do something but admit that so far, because of availability and financial issues, no progress has been made.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT’s Jim White has claimed Liverpool have cooled their interest in Napoli’s 29-year-old centre-back Nikola Maksimovic. White made the claims after talking to Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“He said to me: ‘I thought you were going to refer to our defender Nikola Maksimovic, the Serbian who is 29 years of age, and Liverpool’s previous interest in him’,” said White. “So I said: ‘Are Liverpool still interested in your defender?’ He interrupted me to say of course with injury problems to Gomez and Van Dijk, but no they haven’t heard from them of late.”