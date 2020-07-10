Liverpool’s interest in Thiago Alcantara confirmed

Liverpool’s interest in Thiago Alcantara has been confirmed as genuine by a club insider and informal talks between Bayern Munich and the Reds have taken place.





The 29-year-old central midfielder has been heavily linked with the Reds for a few weeks and there is something in the rumours. However, Liverpool are yet to make an offer and are not currently planning to do so.

KOPTALK understands that contact was initiated by the Bundesliga outfit who are interested in one of our midfielders. Liverpool subsequently enquired about Alcantara and although Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp would welcome his signature, a move for him is “dependant on several other factors relating to the Liverpool squad”.

Naby Keita’s Liverpool future, has, until now, looked unclear, but his recent performances should put an end to the suggestion that he could be moved on while KOPTALK sources report that news concerning Georginio Wijnaldum’s future should be confirmed in the not too distant future. Liverpool are hoping that the 29-year-old will extend his contract, which ends in a year, by a minimum of another year and up to a maximum of 3. That would see his valuation given a boost and would prevent Liverpool from losing him on a free in the summer of 2021. Feedback from the Wijnaldum camp since football has resumed has been “very encouraging”.

From what we’re hearing, Liverpool’s interest in Alcantara is based on what happens with our current personnel and that specifically relates to Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool’s interest in Alcantara is genuine, but don’t expect a formal approach being made any time soon, unless something changes in-house.

