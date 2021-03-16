Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Jürgen Klopp should consider a fresh enquiry regarding the availability of Wolves ace Adama Traoré.





The 25-year-old winger has previously attracted interest from Anfield but some of the previous valuations quoted ranged from £79million up to £100million and those kind of figures were never going to be entertained by Liverpool.

However, Collymore thinks if Wolves now demanded a more realistic fee, then Liverpool should consider tabling an offer.

Writing for The Mirror newspaper, Collymore said: “It’s time for Liverpool to reignite interest in Adama Traore with a price more in line with what they paid for Sadio Mane or Mo Salah than the nonsensical £100million once talked about.

“People might say, ‘That’s mad, Stan, Traore hasn’t scored any goals and has no assists,’ but my mates who are Wolves through and through have pointed me towards a few games this season where he was the difference and manager Nuno Espirito Santo has acknowledged the kid is playing well.

“He’s playing well under the radar, and at a more palatable £35million to £40million, it’s the perfect time to get that pace of his into Liverpool.”

Collymore is right. The player’s manager knows how special he is to his side, despite his poor return recently. Speaking at a press conference a week ago, Nuno Espirito Santo said: “Adama is unique, he’s very special. He’s so special, so unique, that you always want the best to happen to him.

“Adama is unique, I repeat, when I say unique I say unique all over football. There is no player like Adama.

“The expectations are very high because he’s unique and very talented. Comments (on social media about the player possibly lacking confidence), OK, but my view is Adama [was] growing as a player playing simultaneously and continuously in one position (on the right wing). Now he’s on the other side and all the dynamics are different, the reception of the ball, the way he is able to face the opponent.

“But our expectations are so high because we realise there’s so much talent there, we want him to explode. That’s my view.

“He’s a hard worker, he runs back, he helps the team on set pieces, wins balls in the air. I’m very fair with Adama and I’m positive he’s going to reach his peak.”

Taore, who is represented by Promoesport, is under contract until 2023. We’re not aware of any existing relationship between his representatives and Liverpool Football Club that could be tapped into.