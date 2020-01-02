LIVERPOOL TRACKING PREMIER LEAGUE DUO

Liverpool are reportedly tracking Norwich City duo Emi Buendía and Jamal Lewis.

Buendía (above left) is a 23-year-old attacking midfielder who represents Argentina Under 20s and Lewis (above right) is a 21-year-old left-back who represents Northern Ireland.





It is claimed that Liverpool scouts have been casting their eyes over the duo this season despite The Canaries being rooted firmly to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Buendía has 7 assists in the Premier League this season with only Trent Alexander-Arnold (8) and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (12) ahead of him. He creates a chance for his team-mates every 26 minutes on average in league games and has contributed 8 goals and 17 assists in 41 games in all competitions. He can play on either wing or in the centre in a free role between the midfield and the attack.

Lewis is an attack-minded defender with plenty of place and we can see why Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp would consider him as cover for Andy Robertson.

We would certainly advise you monitor reports concerning these two between now and the summer, especially if Norwich are relegated.