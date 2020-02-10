Liverpool to target Havertz or Coutinho

Newspaper reports today claim that Liverpool have made Kai Havertz their top transfer target this summer and that if a deal for the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder can not be brokered, Philippe Coutinho will be considered instead.

As we have repeatedly stated, the 20-year-old Havertz has been on Liverpool’s radar for months and he is a primary transfer target for the summer window. However, his valuation which is in excess of £100million is not acceptable to Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp and unless it can be heavily negotiated down, we don’t expect anything to materialise on that front, no matter how much the boss wants him.





Barcelona want to offload Coutinho (27) and he is available for a knocked-down fee as the Catalan outfit are desperate to get him off the books. It is claimed that the Brazilian is now available for around £67million and while today’s reports are speculative and just clutching at straws, we’re of the opinion that Klopp would actually open the door for a return if a deal in the region of £50million could be brokered. However, are Barcelona really going to show themselves up by selling a player back to the club that they paid £142million for?

The player remains in contact with his former team-mates and has previously tried to instigate a return to the club. According to those close to him, he would take a pay cut to make a return become a reality.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho remains on the radar but again, his valuation is presently far too high for Liverpool to sustain their interest. It too must be lowered for a deal to be considered by the Reds.

Liverpool are waiting for feedback from Leipzig hitman Timo Werner with regards the possibility of a switch to Anfield. KopTalk sources are adamant that talks have been ongoing up until last week at least. We expect to hear more on this soon. Check the members’ website for additional reporting.