Reports today claim that Liverpool are set to ‘miss out’ on the signing of Ferran Torres as Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign him.





The 20-year-old winger has been scouted multiple times by Liverpool and at one time it sounded like we were going to step up with an attempt to sign him during the summer transfer window. However, for whatever reasons, Liverpool cooled their interest and it would appear that the highly-rated Spaniard is set for a move to The Etihad.

Valencia want £40million for Torres, who has a year remaining on his contract. The Spain Under 21 international, who has been with Valencia since he was 6-years-old, is tipped to go far in the game. He’s a player we’ve kept a close eye on and we’d have loved to have seen him added to Jürgen’s squad. Sadly, that’s not going to be the case.

A 5-year contract has been agreed in principle but both clubs are said to be still negotiating the transfer fee with City trying to get that down to £30million.

We revealed that Liverpool scouts were watching Torres a couple of years ago and that was picked up by the Spanish media at the time (see below). Since then, there had been rumours of informal talks between the player’s representatives and Liverpool officials. However, it suddenly went quiet earlier this year and it then became obvious to us that the Reds were not going to make an offer.