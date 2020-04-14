Liverpool to bid £250million for Kylian Mbappé – REPORTS

You may have seen reports or heard chatter today that Liverpool are planning a £250million transfer bid for Kylian Mbappé. Although widely reported both in the UK and Spain, these reports originate from The S*n newspaper.





Chatter today suggests that Liverpool will turn to Mbappé if Real Madrid step up with a £150million offer for Sadio Mané in the summer. It’s no secret that Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of the Liverpool ace or that he sniffed around him towards the end of last year, but there’s no suggestion that the Spanish giants are plotting an approach at the current time.

It is claimed that Nike would help finance Mbappé’s £400,000-a-week wages so as to not break Liverpool’s pay structure at Anfield. That suggestion is complete nonsense because players don’t care where the money comes from, be it Liverpool FC’s bank account or Nike’s. If Liverpool were to start paying out such sums in wages, numerous players would no doubt be knocking on Michael Edward’s door demanding improved terms and that’s exactly what Liverpool don’t want.

Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp would absolutely love to bring Mbappé in and he’s been vocal about this in the past. However, he’s also stressed that such a move would be impossible and that it will never happen.

With regards Mané, there is no suggestion that he is looking for a move away from Anfield. Unlike Mo Salah’s agent, who we believe would jump at a chance to move his client to Real Madrid, Mané’s agent is yet to cause any alarm bells to sound at Anfield.

Mané is also not available, but while money ultimates dictates availability, Liverpool will do their best to hold on to him for as long as possible.

We wouldn’t pay any attention to today’s chatter. The original source is repugnant but we are touching on these claims in case you’re not aware of where this chatter is coming from.

