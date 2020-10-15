KOPTALK sources expect Liverpool to make a move for RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano next summer providing he continues to improve this season.





The 21-year-old France international has been scouted by the Reds since 2015.

Earlier this year, pre-Covid, we thought the player may have been subject to a recruitment attempt by the Reds during the summer 2020 transfer window. Liverpool were heavily linked with Ben White and others but Upamecano’s name was occasionally mooted as a possible target. However, as we know, nothing materialised on the centre-back front.

We discussed Upamecano on Tuesday’s podcast and have also provided updates concerning our thoughts on him on the members’ website. Since then there has been further chatter about Liverpool’s interest in the defender which suggests the Reds will definitely be monitoring him more closely this term.

In an email sent to KOPTALK, a respected source said: ‘Scouts will continue to watch him. He has a real chance of securing a move [to Liverpool].

‘Providing the current climate (Covid) stabilises and he doesn’t put a foot wrong, then I expect we will try and make a move for him especially with the clause.’

When Liverpool previously sniffed around Upamecano, he had a release clause of £54m in his contract. However, he recently inked a new deal and the release clause was subsequently reduced to around £37m. That clause in his new contract which runs until 2023 is effective from June 1st, 2021. Leipzig had feared losing him for free, as his previous contract only ran until next summer, hence their willingness to negotiate the clause down, just like they did with Timo Werner.

It should be pointed out that speculation linking Manchester United with a move for Upamecano has increased significantly since the news of the player’s new release clause became public. They, along with other Premier League clubs, will also be monitoring Upamecano closely between now and the end of the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have rejected Swansea City’s loan offer for Harry Wilson. The Reds are now willing to let the 23-year-old leave Anfield on a temporary basis after nobody came forward with a suitable cash offer. However, it is claimed that Swansea were not willing to pay a £1million loan fee to the Reds. Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Derby County have also been linked with the Wales international. They, along with Swansea, have until 5pm tomorrow to try and broker a deal.