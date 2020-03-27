Liverpool the “most likely” destination for Jadon Sancho

Bundesliga pundit Jan Åge Fjørtoft believes that Anfield is the “most likely” destination for Jadon Sancho following months of speculation about the player’s future.

The 20-year-old winger is wanted by a host of clubs including the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich. According to Betfair, Manchester United are the current favourites to land Sancho just ahead of Chelsea.





Liverpool are also interested but the player’s valuation, which has been mooted as high as €120million (approximately £108m), has seen Jürgen Klopp cool his interest. The boss would love to add the Borussia Dortmund ace to his squad but well-placed sources at Anfield claim that he considers Sancho to be overpriced and most would agree.

With Liverpool looking unlikely to bid, we have always thought that Sancho would end up at Stamford Bridge if he made the switch to England as he was a boyhood Chelsea fan and they have been putting a lot of effort in trying to sign him. The media, however, seem to think that he will end up at Old Trafford.

Back in December, Klopp was asked if he might consider a bid for Sancho at some point during 2020 and his response was that while he was “a very good player”, a £100million valuation would prevent such. He said the fee was “100 percent an issue”.

Sancho joined Dortmund for £8m in 2017 and Liverpool were also interested in him back then. Klopp has previously gone on record to admit such, but he said English clubs simply don’t sell to other English clubs and especially their rivals. There’s certainly nothing stopping Liverpool doing business with Dortmund this time around though, but his valuation would have to be significantly reduced and the chances of that happening with so many clubs having an interest in him are extremely thin.

Despite a move to Liverpool looking unlikely, Jan Åge Fjørtoft believes the England international could end up at Anfield but only if Klopp opted to sell one of his star players first. He thinks Liverpool’s front three would need to be broken up to make it happen.

Taking to Twitter to comment, Fjørtoft said: “Price: 130 million euro. Man UTD working very hard to get him. Liverpool still most likely destination. But have to sell either Mane or Salah.”

Liverpool certainly don’t want to lose either of those two this summer but we do expect to see changes in attack next year. Salah will turn 29 in 2021 and while he will still have a lot to offer, the club will want to cash in on him before his valuation starts to decrease.

Like Sancho, Kai Havertz is another player that Klopp would like to recruit but again, his €100million valuation at 20-years of age is just too high. From what we’re hearing, the boss is looking at alternatives and we’ve been told to keep an eye on potential targets in France. There may be more about that on our VIP members’ website.

Don’t completely rule out moves for Sancho or Havertz but don’t be surprised if you see them end up elsewhere.