Liverpool target Dejan Lovren replacement

Liverpool have identified José Giménez as a potential replacement for Dejan Lovren.

Reports today claim that the 25-year-old Uruguay international is on Jürgen Klopp’s radar ahead of Lovren’s summer departure. Giménez has fallen out of favour at Atletico Madrid following a number of injury problems and there are suggestions that he could be on the move in the summer.





Giménez was a regular for Diego Simeone but Felipe and Stefan Savic are currently preferred.

Liverpool are in the market for a centre-back this summer and Spanish publication AS claim Giménez is under serious consideration at Anfield.

<<– Buy football club shares online –>>

Under contract until 2023, Giménez does have a release clause in his contract but that is mooted to be around £109million and we just can’t see Liverpool paying anything near that.

Despite today’s claims regarding Giménez, KOPTALK sources claim that Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni (20) is definitely on Klopp’s radar. While Giménez may be under consideration, it sounds like Bastoni is one player that Liverpool are actually focusing on. However, the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City are also said to have an interest in the youngster. A significant fee would obviously be demanded.

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano (21) has also been linked with the Reds. Barcelona and Arsenal have been linked with a £50million move for him.