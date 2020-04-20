Liverpool table Kylian Mbappé transfer bid – REPORTS

Reports apparently originating from Spain today claim that Liverpool have tabled a formal transfer offer for PSG ace Kylian Mbappé.





El Desmarque are cited as writing that the Reds have made an offer for the 21-year-old, which, let’s be honest, we know is a load of guff without even having to dig into it. However, if you hear rumours that we have apparently made a bid ‘today’, it should be pointed out that the article posted by El Desmarque is dated 12th February. Having examined that original report, it basically just says that there’s an offer on the table for Mbappé from Liverpool and a number of other clubs.

It is nothing more than idle speculation and the claims, be they made in February or today, should be dismissed.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Meanwhile, French politician Daniel Cohn-Bendi believes transfer fees won’t be as previously inflated as they were, once the Covid-19 pandemic eases and football returns to some form of normality. He thinks players such as Mbappé will cost a fraction of what they would have done prior to the suspension of football.

Cohn-Bendi said: “This crisis will clean up the irrationality of professional sport. It’s like there was a nuclear attack and it had to be rebuilt, but on other grounds.

“Tomorrow, Mbappé will cost at most €35-40m and no longer €200m. And who can buy him?

“There will be de facto regulation. Going even further on a salary cap could be necessary. It is a reorganisation that goes not only through the players’ salaries, but also through the right to images and publicity. We have to break the system of managers, of those who do business.

“A little more sobriety is enough for me. A little more sobriety and a little more equality would be a good start.

“Footballers will not play worse if they are paid less.”