Reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have tabled a €10million (£9m) bid for Real Betis defender Aïssa Mandi.





It is claimed that Liverpool’s interest in Mandi was discussed during a transfer summit between new manager Manuel Pellegrini and club officials who he met in person for the first time yesterday.

There has been speculation over the last few weeks that the Reds were considering making a move for Mandi but the latest reports now claim that a formal offer has gone in.

Mandi, an Algeria international, can play as a right-back or centre-back. It is worth noting that a number of versatile defenders have been linked with Liverpool recently so this suggests to us that there is definitely some sniffing around going on.

It is claimed that Liverpool are “very interested” in Mandi who has a €30million (£27.1m) release clause. He only has a year remaining on his contract and a cheeky offer being tabled of just €10million sounds like something Liverpool would try on.