Liverpool suffer Alisson injury blow

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has revealed that Alisson Becker has picked up a muscle injury and is subsequently unavailable for selection.

The 27-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper has definitely been ruled out of our games against Bournemouth and Atletico Madrid and is a doubt for the Merseyside derby on 16th March.





Speaking at today’s pre-match press conference, the boss said: “He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway, the plan was he was on the bench.

“There, we thought: ‘Come on, we don’t have to take any risks’ so left him out of the squad. [He underwent a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see next week for sure and then we will see.”

He added: “I don’t want to say no [against Everton] but I don’t know if he will be available. He is not available for the next week, not for tomorrow and not the next week.

“Then we have to judge the situation new. I would say after the international break he is back 100 per cent, whatever we can get before that we will see.”