Liverpool still monitoring one of “the strongest players in the world”

Reports originating from Italy claim that Liverpool are continuing to monitor Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.





The 26-year-old Argentina international has been linked with the Reds by the British media a few times recently, but the Italian media have now chimed in by claiming that Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is still tracking the player who has been described as one of “the strongest players in the world” by Watford’s director of football Cristiano Giaretta.

De Paul has been tracked by Leeds United since last summer and there was talk of a possible move to Elland Road last month, but the Yorkshire-based outfit were priced out of a move due to Udinese’s £40million valuation. Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus have also been linked but it is understood that the player would favour a move to the Premier League if Udinese opt to cash in.

Commenting on his future, De Paul recently said: “I don’t know when my last day here will be. I will give everything for Udinese until that moment.

“There were many rumours about my future in January, but I immediately met the director to tell him I wanted to go nowhere.”

Reports in Italy claim that Klopp is planning a major shake-up of his side in the summer and that his midfield in particular will be ‘revolutionised’.

Sponsored by Puma and represented by Augustin Jimenez, De Paul is under contract until 2024.