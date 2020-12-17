Liverpool still among favourites to win Champions League despite drawing Leipzig

Liverpool face a tricky Second Round tie against RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League following Monday’s draw.

The German Bundesliga title challengers finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain in a group that also included Manchester United and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Despite selling Timo Werner to Chelsea over the summer, Julian Nagelsmann’s side are level on points with Bayern Munich after 11 games having drawn 3-3 at the Allianz Arena earlier this month.

Liverpool are the bookmakers’ third favourites at 13/2 to go all the way again this year, whilst RB Leipzig are back at 40/1 outsiders. Full odds can be found over at CasinoGam but Liverpool are being backed to progress in this tie after being priced at 5/4 compared to Leipzig at 9/4.

RB Leipzig are better than their odds suggest and already have 12 different goalscorers in the league, whilst left winger Angelino top scored in the Champions League group stage for the club with three goals.

Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Dani Olmo and Kevin Kampl all offer a good goal threat.

However, RB Leipzig shipped 12 goals in their six group stage matches – four more than any other side that progressed. This included a 0-5 hammering away to Manchester United back in October.

Liverpool’s attack will like the sound of that. Mohamed Salah has 10 goals in 11 Premier League matches this season, whilst summer signing Diogo Jota has five more, and Sadio Mane four. Former Bundesliga player Roberto Firmino plays an important role up front too despite goals being hard to come by so far this campaign.

The reigning Premier League champions looked set to breeze through their group prior to a surprise 0-2 loss at home to Atalanta in matchday 4. It required a victory at home to Ajax the following week, which they duly picked up, 1-0.

The first leg does not take place until February, allowing Jurgen Klopp’s side to get defensive players back from injury having been decimated at the back in recent weeks.

Klopp’s side will certainly need to improve their performances and strengthen at the back if they want to go all the way this year. Defending champions Bayern Munich have been made 11/4 favourites following the Second Round draw.

The Bavarians looked like a machine in the group stage, winning their first five matches, which included a 4-0 thrashing of current Spanish La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. Lazio have the unenviable task of facing Bayern in the next round.

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester City are the only other side with shorter odds than themselves prior to the start of the knockout stage. Pep Guardiola’s side can be backed at 9/2 to win the Champions League for the first time this season.