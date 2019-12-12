LIVERPOOL STEP UP INTEREST IN TAKUMI MINAMINO

Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Red Bull Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino.

The 24-year-old versatile midfielder has been of interest to Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp for some time and after discovering that he has a release clause of £7.25m, a January bid is now expected to be tabled.

Capped 22 times by Japan, Minamino impressed Klopp over the two Champions League fixtures between both clubs. He was linked with us back in October, albeit weakly, with few observers believing our interest was genuine. However, they were wrong and Liverpool’s recruitment team have already made moves in the background and feedback from his representatives (Sarcle Co.) has been “extremely positive”.





Minamino normally plays as right-forward but he’s comfortable across the park and could play anywhere in Liverpool’s front three. He’s also a good lad, he’s down to earth, he’s likeable. As Brendan Rodgers would say: “He’s got great character!”, so he wouldn’t be sulking if if he found himself having to spend some time on the bench.

<<– Football Club Shares –>>

Something else that should be considered is the marketing affect such a signing would have on the club. The Premier League is massive in Japan and Liverpool have a huge following. Liverpool’s new kit sponsors Nike generated just over $1billion dollars of revenue in Japan in 2017 so you can see where this is going. Shirt sales would absolutely go through the roof if he became a Red. That, however, is not why Liverpool want to recruit him, it’s just an added bonus.

Minamino is an exciting player and if we could secure a deal, and it sounds like we will, we believe this would be an incredible bit of business by the Liverpool manager.

His statistics show that he has been one of the most consistent performers over the last five years. His electrifying pace, his versatility, his eye for a goal and the chances he creates makes him a perfect signing. His defensive contribution while tracking back to help out his defenders also won’t have gone unnoticed by Klopp.

We do have one concern, though. Our solid interest in Minamino (our intentions) was leaked. That’s something that the KopTalk Editor will discuss that later today on KopTalk.TV, our free YouTube channel.

Monitor.

For more on this and other January transfer news, please check out our members’ news page and community.