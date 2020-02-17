Liverpool step up interest in midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their interest in Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.

As previously reported by KOPTALK, the 21-year-old England Under 21 international is on Jürgen Klopp’s radar and following Saturday’s game between both clubs, well-placed sources in Norwich are claiming that chatter within Carrow Road has intensified that Liverpool could table an offer in the summer if the price is right.





City duo Emi Buendía and Jamal Lewis have also been under observation this season with Klopp believing some value could be available in the summer if they go down. However, even if The Canaries are relegated, there are suggestions that they would try and demand around £30million for Cantwell who can play on the left or centre of midfield. His preferred position, however, is in the centre.

Earlier this season Cantwell explained where he was most happy being deployed in the City team. On playing in a central position he said: “I would say it’s probably a favoured one.

“But playing off the left [in this Norwich side] is not like a normal left midfield role, so I wouldn’t say it’s too far out of position but naturally I’ve always been a number 10 and it’s always been a position that I’ve felt like I’ve flourished in.

“I like playing in the number 10 position, where I feel like the striker.”

<<– Buy football club shares online –>>

Information provided by a reliable source on our members’ website back in January may be of interest to those of you who are interested in Cantwell and Co. The source told our community: “Liverpool are looking at Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell who is represented by Elite Project Group.

“Klopp also likes Buendia and Lewis who are also at Norwich.

“Something to consider. Cantwell, Sheyi Ojo and Jadon Sancho are all represented by EPG. If Liverpool make progress with Sancho (I have posted something about Sancho today in the forums), you may hear something about Cantwell or Ojo in the media as a distraction to get EPG on site or in the city for talks without alerting the media and also club staff.

“What could confuse things is that we do have an interest in Cantwell so they could visit to discuss him. Complicated I know but I would watch those names for a while.”





Cantwell, who has 2 years remaining on his current contract with City, has 6 goals and 2 assists in 27 games this season.

We’ll have more on this on the KopTalk Podcast this afternoon. Subscribe free via Spotify, Deezer, TuneIn, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio and various other platforms and podcast apps.

There’s additional news and insight regarding Cantwell and the other players mentioned in this article on our members’ website. You can support us by becoming a member here.

‘KOPTALK understands that Norwich City trio Emi Buendía, Jamal Lewis and Todd Cantwell are all being monitored by Liverpool’s scouting team with the boss continuing to receive weekly reports on them,’ – 4TH FEB 2020