Liverpool sign Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos – OFFICIAL

Liverpool Football Club have completed the signing of Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos.

The 24-year-old left-back has signed a long-term contract with the Reds after agreeing personal terms and passing a medical.





Speaking at his delight at securing a move to Anfield, Tsimikas said: “I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be here. For me, [this is] the biggest club in the world. It’s an honour to be here and I will give my best.

“The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league and to come through.

“With a lot of work and focus on what I do and what the coach wants, and every day working hard in training, I can be on the highest level.

“[I want] to achieve goals. To win the league again and also to win the Champions League.”

He added: “My brother is a Liverpool fan and he pushed me to come here and sign. [As] a kid, I supported Liverpool. For all my family and for my brother, we are very happy for this.

“I think until now he doesn’t believe I’m here. Now when he sees the pictures he will understand I’ve signed here and will be very happy.”

Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp added: “We have watched Kostas for a long time and are really happy that he has joined us. It’s the perfect news before we come back together very soon.

“He is a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete, and I really like his mentality. It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room already.

“He has showed already at a young age he can experience football in a different country and do well – and he has been a big part of the success Olympiacos has had to win their title this season and in their European campaigns.

“Kostas knows from personal experience what is required to challenge and succeed domestically and in the Champions League, and he is ambitious for more – just like us.

“He has come up against some very tough opponents in the past couple of seasons and done well and we know he relishes the challenge, which is perfect for us.

“For that reason we are delighted to know we’ll have him with us for the years ahead. I’m so pleased.”

KOPTALK understands that Tsimikas, who will wear the No. 21 shirt, was Liverpool’s first-choice target for the left-back position ahead of Jamal Lewis. Details relating to that claim were previously revealed on our members’ website by a club insider.