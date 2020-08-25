Liverpool Football Club have completed the signing of 16-year-old German youth international Melkamu Frauendorf from Hoffenheim.





The highly-rated attacking midfielder has penned a scholarship agreement with The Reds after the move was approved by the English Football Association and the Premier League.

Despite being born in Ethiopa, Frauendorf has been capped by Germany at Under 15 and Under 16 levels. He has been a regular for Hoffenheim’s Under 17s and he will begin his Liverpool career with the Under 18s.

A number of German clubs including Bayern Munich had made attempts to sign him from Hoffenheim who will be paid compensation from Liverpool as a result of the transfer.

We mentioned a few months ago that Liverpool scouts were monitoring him, but we were unsure as to what the latest situation was concerning him. However, we are happy to confirm that he is now a Red.