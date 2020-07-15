Liverpool have reportedly set Thiago Alcantara’s valuation at £18million ahead of a planned bid. That’s the claims coming out of Spain this morning as speculation surrounding the Bayern Munich midfielder continues to rumble on.





That valuation is 50% less than the rumoured asking price that Bayern are said to be looking for after the 29-year-old rejected a new contract offer last month. He has a year remaining on his current deal and has expressed his intentions to leave the Allianz Arena once the current campaign is wrapped up.

Linked heavily with Liverpool, Alcantara is said to be keen on the idea of a move to Anfield but whether or not he will be presented that opportunity, you'll have to wait and see.

Alcantara has won the Bundesliga every season with Bayern, making 230 appearances for the German giants who were last week once again crowned champions.

Adding fuel to speculation that Alcantara will soon be on his way out of Bayern, there are additional reports today that state he has now put his family home on the market.

Despite everything pointing to an exit, Bayern head coach Hansi Flick is hoping that Alcantara will make a U-turn and commit himself to the club once more.

Speaking recently, he said: “The thing is, I always have hope.

“I’m actually always very positive about things.

“I also know, of course, that when you’re at a certain age and you’ve already played in the Spanish league with Barcelona and in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, you feel the need to experience another big league.

“That is quite normal and that is also human.

“I’m trying my best to make sure Thiago stays here and that you can convince him to stay.

“But that’s one thing that time will show.

“We still have the Champions League ahead of us now and we have a lot of plans, also together with him.”

However, Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge – who has held informal talks with Liverpool about Alcantara and other transfer related matters – has confirmed the player wants to leave and that they may have to consider bids of a lower valuation rather than risk losing him free next year.

He said: “He’s a great guy on and off the pitch.

“We negotiated with him and met all of his wishes, but Thiago Alvantara wants to leave.

“It looks like he may want to do something new at the end of his career.

“We don’t want to lose a player for free next year. I say that very clearly.”