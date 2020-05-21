Liverpool have secured a deal that will see Uğurcan Çakır become Jürgen Klopp’s first summer signing, claim reports originating from Turkey today.





Çakır’s former coach Sadi Tekelioglu claims that the 24-year-old shot-stopper has told him that a deal is in place while Turkish journalist Serdar Ali Celikler has reported that the fee will be £22million.

Tekelioglu said: “€50m (£43.75m) may be too much for us (Turkish clubs), but not for Europe

“Liverpool will transfer Uğurcan Çakır at the end of the season. Trabzonspor will not say no to Liverpool’s offer.

“I met with Uğurcan. He told me that Liverpool took care of him.”

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Speaking separately from Tekelioglu, Celikler added: “I’ve made some calls with my Trabzonspor sources. I can confirm that Liverpool have made a bid for Uğurcan Çakır which is worth €25m (£22m).”

This link just won’t go away. It is accurate that Liverpool sniffed around him during 2019 and that at one point a bid looked likely, but the Reds went on to sign Adrian for cover instead. Liverpool did scout Çakır several times but our interest appeared to then cool.

However, Çakır continues to be linked with us and while he may be rated by Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, we really can’t imagine seeing the Reds splashing such money on a back-up ‘keeper should Adrian move back to Spain.

KOPTALK sources insist that the club has dramatically altered its summer transfer plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the related financial implications. Our interest in 4 potential targets was put to one side although our sources insist that Timo Werner and 22-year-old centre-back Ben White remain under consideration.

A move for Werner could be delayed until next year (although finalised this summer) but there’s been no detailed update on White since football was suspended.

It is has now been suggested that the Reds will first sell to fund investment into the squad this summer instead of spending as heavily as first thought. That claim and the latest we are hearing about Werner that is being peddled by credible mainstream media sources, backs up information posted on our VIP members’ website on 11th May regarding club meetings on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th.

At the time, the author of that contribution said: “Pay attention to the media later in the week for possible leaks which may be intentional.”

There’s no denying that Liverpool were interested in Çakır but this claim doesn’t add up at the current time. Don’t dismiss it, but do continue to monitor.