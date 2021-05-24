Liverpool secure Ibrahima Konaté transfer deal

Liverpool have finally secured a deal that will see them complete the signing of Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig, subject to the 21-year-old centre-back passing a medical.





Previous reports had prematurely suggested that the Reds had already clinched a deal, but those claims were false as both clubs were stalling on how the player’s release clause would be paid. The Bundesliga outfit wanted the fee paying upfront while Liverpool obviously wanted to structure the payments over the duration of the player’s contract.

Konaté had indicated months ago that he wanted to join Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool and the formalities relating to his personal terms and so forth were agreed some time ago; it was purely the fee that was holding things up. Details of the exact fee and how it will be paid are not yet known although it is claimed that Liverpool will pay around £32million for him.

A source told KOPTALK this evening: “It’s finally done. The money is there and ready to go. We should get this over the line soon.”

The France Under 21 international will ink a 5-year contract with the Reds.