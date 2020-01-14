LIVERPOOL REJECT TRANSFER BID

Liverpool have rejected a transfer bid from AS Roma for Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Italian outfit made a formal approach to Anfield on Monday for the 28-year-old midfielder with the hope that they could maybe strike a deal to take him on loan until the end of the season. The Serie A outfit are in the market for a replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo who sustained a serious knee injury at the weekend and subsequently had to go undergo surgery.





Roma’s approach was swiftly rejected by Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp who intends to keep as many options available to him in his title-chasing squad.

Shaqiri has made just 10 appearances for the Reds in all competitions this term and is expected to leave Anfield at the end of the season. He constantly struggles to get game time and with Takumi Minamino having come in from Salzburg, he has been pushed even further down the pecking order.

The Swiss international played in Italy with Inter Milan a few years ago but only for a few months. He joined the Italians in January 2015 but switched to Stoke City in the August.

He then went on to sign a 5-year deal with Liverpool after the Reds triggered a £13.5million release clause in his Stoke City contract in July 2018.

Shaqiri is a fans’ favourite and if he does leave for a new challenge in the summer, many will be left disappointed that they didn’t see more of him. He still, of course, has an opportunity to contribute to Liverpool’s season with the Reds chasing silverware on several fronts. The boss continues to insist that he is an important member of the squad and that he will be called upon when needed.