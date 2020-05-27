Liverpool pull out of Timo Werner talks – CLAIMS

Liverpool have reportedly walked away from talks concerning the possible signing of Germany striker Timo Werner.

It is claimed that the Reds are no longer willing to pay the 24-year-old’s £52million release clause and that they will not proceed with a deal unless RB Leipzig are willing to accept an offer of around £30million.





The financial uncertainty that has hit the game as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically altered Liverpool’s plans this summer. Moves for 4 potential targets that the club were hoping to recruit from had already been put to one side and it is now claimed that Liverpool are willing to give up on Werner despite having chased him for years, unless Leipzig are open to negotiating the fee down.

Leipzig, however, insist that they won’t be lowering the player’s valuation with CEO Oliver Mintzlaff having commented: “It won’t get any cheaper.

“We will not sell a player below value if he is under contract for more than a year.

“In general, we always ask the question: Can we replace a player if we sell him for less than his market value?”

It is believed that Werner’s release clause will decrease to around £35million if he remains at Leipzig for another year. His contract is up in 2023.

