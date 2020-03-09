Liverpool propose loaning Timo Werner back to Leipzig

Reports originating from Germany today claim that Liverpool have proposed loaning Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig if a deal is agreed for the striker over the coming months.





Capped 29 times by Germany, Werner who has scored 27 goals in 35 games this season, is expected to ink a deal with Liverpool before the end of the season. However, there are suggestions that Liverpool could then loan him back to Leipzig for the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool want to hold on to the front 3 for another season but we expect them to be broken up in 2021 as they’re not getting any younger. While they are far from over the hill and have many more seasons in them, Liverpool will want to cash in on players who have reached their maximum resale valuation, especially when they are aware that they may have a desire to play in Spain.

Mo Salah will turn 29 in June 2021 with Roberto Firmino turning 30 in October 2021. Sadio Mane will turn 29 in April 2021.

Werner wants regular first team football but does want to play for Jürgen Klopp. He is certainly up for a transfer to Anfield and we’d be surprised if it doesn’t come off.

Under normal circumstances, it may make sense to try and negotiate a deal with Leipzig with a view to loaning him back until a place in the team was available to him, that would usually be a good negotiating tactic that could secure a deal ahead of other clubs. However, Liverpool don’t need to negotiate anything with Leipzig because if his release clause is triggered before the end of April, Leipzig would be powerless to step in our way, so today’s reports confuse us somewhat.

The only reason we could see this being considered if Werner himself was saying he’d rather delay his arrival until 2021. That though, still doesn’t sound right to us.

