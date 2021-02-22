Liverpool plotting £56million summer transfer bid

Reports originating from Spain claim that Liverpool are hoping to pull off a £56million summer move for Sevilla ace Lucas Ocampos.





The 26-year-old Argentine winger has been under observation for several months and if the latest reports are to be believed, Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp has requested that the player be considered for recruitment.

Capped 7 times by Argentina, it is claimed that Ocampos has a £56m release clause in his contract and that Klopp believes he is worth that investment as he looks to strengthen his squad in the summer following a disappointing season so far.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Sevilla may need to sell in the summer due to financial pressures and Ocampos, who has scored 7 goals and provided 4 assists in 31 appearances this season, is the obvious candidate to generate funds. Defender Jules Kounde (22) is another player that they may instead opt to cash in on.

There are suggestions that Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino could be included in an offer for Ocampos as Sevilla are known admirers. The Japan international scored his second goal in 3 appearances for Southampton against Chelsea on Saturday and he continues to impress while on loan.

Real Madrid and Chelsea have previously registered an interest in Ocampos who is under contract until 2024. Although comfortable on either side of the pitch, he is usually deployed on the left.

Ocampos is represented by Matias Sabbag and we’re not aware of any previous deals that he may have been involved with concerning Liverpool Football Club so it doesn’t appear that there’s any kind of existing relationship that the Reds could exploit.

Get LFC news alerts, video clips and more, sent to your mobile device, tablet or desktop for free –>>