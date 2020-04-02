Liverpool player donates thousands to help fight Coronavirus

An unnamed Liverpool player has made a £25,000 cash donation to Alder Hey’s children hospital to help them fight the Coronavirus.

The current star, who wants to remain anonymous, made the donation following an appeal from staff at the hospital. The money will go towards treating children who are fighting the virus.





A Tweet issued by the hospital reads: “We’re so grateful to the @LFC player who has made a donation to the @AlderHeyCharity COVID-19 appeal for £25,000!

“The player wishes to remain anonymous, but on behalf of all of our staff, patients and their families, thank you.”

The appeal information on the hospital’s website says: “Alder Hey has tripled its intensive care capacity to support more of the region’s most seriously ill children as well as its ability to provide intensive care support for young adults when needed.

“The hospital’s incredible staff are going above and beyond to guarantee patients receive the care they need in these most difficult times.

“We urgently need your help to support the hospital in whatever way we can as it copes with the COVID-19 crisis. Thank you.”

You can make a donation online to Alder Hey via this link.