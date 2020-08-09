Liverpool have pencilled in a medical for Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas (24) after failing to reach an agreement with Norwich City for Jamal Lewis.





The Reds offered Norwich a deal worth £10million for Lewis which included a substantial sell-on clause but that was rejected by The Canaries. Although Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards was willing to increase the offer slightly, Norwich are adamant that they won’t move on their £20million valuation. As a result, and as expected, Liverpool have now turned to Tsimikas.

On Friday, the KopTalk editor posted on the members’ website that contact between Liverpool and Olympiacos had been initiated and confirmed which was the first indicator that Edwards was now looking at a Plan B.

In theory, Norwich can still try and broker a deal with the Reds but if they don’t change their stance and very quickly, Tsimikas will make the switch to Anfield for around £11.7million instead of Lewis.

Liverpool are putting things in place to enable Tsimikas to undergo a medical later this week, should Edwards opt to proceed with a move for the Greece international (3 caps).

