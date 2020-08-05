Liverpool negotiating several potential transfers

Liverpool have approached Norwich City to try and negotiate a deal for Jamal Lewis.





The Reds are in the market for a left sided defender to provide cover for Andy Robertson and long term followers of KOPTALK will know that the 22-year-old has been on Jürgen Klopp’s radar for some time.

Lewis is one of several players at Norwich that we have continually advised you to monitor so today’s news that we have stepped up doesn’t come as a surprise.

Liverpool are looking at trying to secure a £10million deal for Lewis which could see Yasser Larouci go in the opposite direction. The 19-year-old left-back has turned down a new contract at Anfield and will leave during the current window. We understand that Norwich have agreed a deal in principle with Liverpool for Lewis, but he must now decide if he will be happy with his role in the squad at Anfield or hold out for a move elsewhere for more game time.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

It is worth pointing out that Lewis is represented by PLG who also represent Reds’ duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. The existing relationship between the agency and the club will certainly help things.

If Lewis rejects the opportunity to make the switch to Liverpool, Klopp could turn to Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly (21). Brighton centre-back Ben White (22) is also on Liverpool’s radar but a deal for him could prove more difficult to broker.

Talks are ongoing between Liverpool and Norwich with regards the Larouci side of things. Liverpool have given Lewis some time to ponder the offer that has been presented to him.

Meanwhile, KOPTALK sources are also reporting that Liverpool have approached Watford regarding a possible deal for winger Ismaïla Sarr (22). Our interest in Real Betis centre-back Aissa Mandi (28) has also been confirmed as genuine.

More on all of these developments on our VIP Members’ website and also our KOPTALK supporters’ group on Facebook.