Liverpool named as favourites to land Kalidou Koulibaly

There are fresh reports originating from Italy today claiming that Liverpool remain interested in signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.





The highly-rated centre-back has been loosely named as a possible transfer target for Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp and if you choose to believe the latest claims, Koulibaly could be Anfield bound during the next transfer window providing the Reds stump up £89million in hard cash.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport have named Liverpool as the favourites to complete a deal for the 28-year-old who has also been linked with Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid.

Napoli, however, won’t move on their valuation of Koulibaly despite initially valuing him in excess of £100million prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Apparently there is no release clause in his contract which runs until 2023 leaving Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis able to demand what he wants to release him.

He is a player that we’d love to see added to Jürgen Klopp’s squad but we just don’t see the Reds shelling out so much money for a player who turns 29 next month.

One suggestion is that Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren could be included in a deal but we still think that the amount of cash that would be involved wouldn’t be something that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) would want to approve of.

On this occasion and at the present time, we wouldn’t advise you pay too much attention to the link. We’ll keep an eye on it for you.