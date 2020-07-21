Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is reportedly monitoring Watford winger Ismaïla Sarr.





Signed from French club Rennes last summer in a £30million deal, the 22-year-old Senegal international has been making a solid impression with his performances for The Hornets.

He scored a brace against Liverpool in February to help secure a 3-0 win for his club which ended the Reds’ chances of having an unbeaten Premier League campaign.

Described by former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville as “a big talent”, Sarr has netted 10 goals for Watford this season, a side which has been struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table.

If Watford are relegated, Sarr is expected to leave Vicarage Road and there are suggestions that he could link up with his international team-mate and close friend Sadio Mane at Anfield.

