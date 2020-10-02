KOPTALK sources expect Liverpool to consider making a fresh move for Jadon Sancho next year if he remains at Borussia Dortmund.





Manchester United continue to be heavily linked with the England winger and we wouldn’t be surprised if they tabled a ‘take it or leave it’ offer just before the transfer window closes to try and tempt Dortmund into doing business. They had a bid worth up to £91.3million rejected earlier this week, but if he doesn’t make a late switch to Old Trafford, we think Liverpool could reignite their interest next year.

Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp is a confirmed admirer of Sancho and it’s no secret that he’s tried to bring the 20-year-old to Anfield on more than one occasion. The player’s valuation, currently mooted at around £108million, was always going to be a problem for Liverpool though because they consider it excessive. Even when there were suggestions that the player might be available for around £80million earlier in the window, that still wasn’t of interest to Liverpool. It was still deemed too much by Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards and the boss himself.

Liverpool’s front 3 will probably be broken up next year and if that’s the case, the likes of Sancho would certainly be shortlisted.

Again, much will depend on what happens between now and the end of the summer window. We’re quietly hoping that United fail to recruit him as he’s obviously a very talented player and one we’d like to see recruited in the future. However, we also have confidence that the club can find other options that are more sensibly priced if need be.

Keep an eye on him.