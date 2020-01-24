Liverpool make Philippe Coutinho decision following approach

Former Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho has been offered to Liverpool, claim reports originating from Spain today.





The Brazilian is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but it’s starting to sound like they don’t want to take him on a permanent deal and that he will subsequently return to Barcelona in the summer. As a result, it is claimed that Barcelona are now trying to find him a new club and that they have already contacted Liverpool officials to see if the Reds would be interested in looking at a possible return.

Sold to Barcelona for £142million 2 years ago in January 2018, reports suggest that ‘The Little Magician’ (27) has been offered to Jürgen Klopp for £91million but that the idea was quickly rebuffed by the Liverpool manager.

It is worth noting that the same reports claim Liverpool have an alternative target lined up for the summer. More on that on an extended version of this article on the VIP members’ website.

Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, is now said to be trying to drum up interest in his client from Arsenal. The Gunners have previously had an interest in the player and Joorabchian is an Arsenal fan himself, the suggestion is that he may try to exploit friendships with officials at the London-based club to try and lure them into tabling an offer in the summer.