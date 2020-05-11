Liverpool make Melwood decision

Liverpool Football Club has opted against resuming full training at Melwood following last night’s address from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Melwood re-opened last week but only for up to 3 players at any one time for outdoor training on individual pitches although the majority of players have so far opted to stay clear. Players cannot access the main buildings and can only work outside.





Liverpool’s coaching staff would ideally like to see players stepping up their fitness levels but understand that social distancing must be maintained. Subsequently, the Reds have decided against re-opening Melwood further and will instead wait for future guidance from the Premier League.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Players have been taking part in group sessions on the Zoom video conferencing platform but the majority of their training is performed at home on an individual basis. This will now continue until restrictions are eased a little further.

All 20 Premier League clubs are holding a video conference this morning to discuss player contracts as they need to come up with a solution for those player’s who have contracts expiring on 30th June. Also on the agenda will be discussions relating to testing and where games will or won’t be played. The bottom six have declared their opposition to playing a neutral venues.

Football in England was suspended two months ago due to the Coronavirus pandemic.