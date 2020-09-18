Liverpool maintain interest in Ismaïla Sarr – Jota and Colley looked at

Liverpool remain interested in Ismaïla Sarr and will push to try and broker a deal with Watford before the transfer window closes.





Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp still wants to recruit the 22-year-old Senegal international but the mooted £40million asking price is a problem.

The same source on our members’ website, who provided running commentary with regards Thiago and called everything correctly as usual, insists that the Reds will make a move for Sarr during the final week of the window, providing of course nothing else materialises prior to then. Club officials believe Watford may buckle with their demands and lower the asking price before the window slams shut.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

We should also mention that another KOPTALK source has also advised us to monitor speculation surrounding Wolves winger Diogo Jota (23).

Regular followers of KopTalk.TV (our YouTube channel), the KopTalk Podcast, and of course our members, will know that we have maintained for months that Sarr is a primary target. We would remind you of the “where possible” stance that came out of the August 7th meeting which suggested that the Reds would try and do their business later in the window rather than earlier on, to see how other clubs and the market reacted in general to the Covid-19 crisis.

A back-up centre-back is still on the agenda. However, well-placed sources claim that there is no longer an urgency on this front as rookie defender Billy Koumetio has really impressed the boss during pre-season. Sampdoria centre-back Omar Colley is being considered. It is believed he has a release clause of £10.8million and multiple sources claim the link is genuine. He turns 28 next month.